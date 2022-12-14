Andrew Cecere Sells 84,948 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

USB traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,237,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.