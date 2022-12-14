Analyzing Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group -0.02% 1.43% 0.33% Kingstone Companies -12.00% -22.52% -3.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Donegal Group and Kingstone Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Kingstone Companies has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.84%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Donegal Group.

This table compares Donegal Group and Kingstone Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $816.47 million 0.57 $25.25 million $0.01 1,429.43 Kingstone Companies $161.23 million 0.11 -$7.38 million ($1.55) -1.07

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Donegal Group pays out 6,606.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kingstone Companies pays out -10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Kingstone Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Kingstone Companies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group



Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. It also offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products primarily to Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern, and Southwestern regions through approximately 2,300 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania.

About Kingstone Companies



Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

