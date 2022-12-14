Analyzing Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Keppel DC REIT alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Keppel DC REIT and National Health Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel DC REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A National Health Investors 0 3 1 0 2.25

Valuation & Earnings

National Health Investors has a consensus price target of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Given National Health Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Keppel DC REIT.

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and National Health Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors $298.71 million 8.22 $111.80 million $1.57 36.06

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel DC REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors 25.62% 4.96% 2.65%

Summary

National Health Investors beats Keppel DC REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel DC REIT

(Get Rating)

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio comprises 19 data centres strategically located in key data centre hubs. With an aggregate lettable area of approximately 2,089,085 sq ft, the portfolio spans 12 cities in eight countries across Asia Pacific and Europe. Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), the Sponsor of the REIT, has also granted Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) to the REIT for future acquisition opportunities of its data centre assets. The REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.. Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital) has a 50% interest in the Manager, with the remaining interest held by Keppel T&T. Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with assets under management comprising real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets. The Manager's key objectives are to provide the REIT's Unitholders with regular and stable distributions, as well as achieve long-term growth while maintaining an optimal capital structure.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.