Analysts Set ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Target Price at $7.18

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWH. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $409,505.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,515.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $409,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,515.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 14,339 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $54,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,926.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,569 shares of company stock worth $1,212,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth $137,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ESS Tech by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWH stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $409.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.98. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

