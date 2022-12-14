Analysts Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT at $196.97

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.97.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.06. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -157.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,596,000 after acquiring an additional 261,103 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 31,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.