Analysts Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Price Target at $45.10

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 7.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.32. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $52.52.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also

