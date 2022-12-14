Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for XPO Logistics (XPO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO):

12/9/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $42.00.

12/5/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $46.00.

11/30/2022 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $87.00 to $45.00.

11/10/2022 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2022 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $81.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $87.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $87.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. 11,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,139. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $140,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

