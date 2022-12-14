Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $8,234,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

Amgen Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.23 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

