Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Martin Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.43. 17,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.29. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.23 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

