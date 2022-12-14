Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,058,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $324.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

