American National Bank Sells 561 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

American National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,940 shares of company stock worth $390,560 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

