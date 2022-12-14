American National Bank Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 59,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.44.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $332.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

