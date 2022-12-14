American National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

American National Bank lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $342.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.58.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.