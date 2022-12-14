American National Bank Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

American National Bank cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.1% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Shares of ACN opened at $295.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.31. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

