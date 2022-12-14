American National Bank Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

American National Bank lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. American National Bank owned about 0.46% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $103.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.