American National Bank Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $211.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

