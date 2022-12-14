American National Bank Buys 884 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

