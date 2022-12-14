American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.09.

American International Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 266,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,802. American International Group has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after buying an additional 193,097 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in American International Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

