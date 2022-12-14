American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.20

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.20 and traded as low as C$2.46. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 228,172 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.35 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. The company has a market cap of C$196.94 million and a PE ratio of 20.67.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

