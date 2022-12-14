American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,052 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.05.

Insider Activity

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

