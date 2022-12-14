America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:ATAX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,768. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $413.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 17.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

