Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

AEE stock opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

