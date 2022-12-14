Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.
Ameren Stock Up 0.2 %
AEE stock opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
