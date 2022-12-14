Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Director Nicholas T. Long Sells 5,372 Shares

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amcor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 169,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,093,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amcor by 23.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amcor by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

