Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.75. Ambev shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 72,774 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Ambev Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.