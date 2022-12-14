Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the November 15th total of 856,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Ambarella Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $220.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $236,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $236,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

