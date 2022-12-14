ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $11.46

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $11.01. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $476.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

