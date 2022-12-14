ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALS Price Performance

CPBLF stock remained flat at $6.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. ALS has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $6.72.

Get ALS alerts:

About ALS

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.