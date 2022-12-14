Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,911.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,101 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

