Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,271 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.