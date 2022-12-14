Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance
NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -2.63. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.70.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 70.44%.
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
