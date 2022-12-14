Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -2.63. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 70.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

About Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

