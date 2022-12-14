Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD):

11/28/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was given a new C$80.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

11/24/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$65.00 to C$68.00.

11/24/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$73.00.

11/22/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

11/21/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.50.

11/15/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD stock traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$63.48. The firm has a market cap of C$63.57 billion and a PE ratio of 17.37.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.9200001 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

