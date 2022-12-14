Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $57.94 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001255 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00077429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00055198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023533 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004836 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,912,213 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,521,787 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.