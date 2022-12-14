Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001259 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $58.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00077445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023507 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004834 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,912,461 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,522,035 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

