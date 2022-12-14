Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001259 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $58.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00077445 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00054792 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009665 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023507 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004834 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000241 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,912,461 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,522,035 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
