Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 35 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15.

