Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 112.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,687. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth $352,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 17.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

