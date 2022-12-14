Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Position Increased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6,112.2% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 876,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 862,314 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

