Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 41,651 shares.The stock last traded at $148.40 and had previously closed at $147.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $368.79 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

