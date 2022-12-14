Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.80 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.44). Approximately 2,773,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,897,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.10 ($1.44).

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69.

Airtel Africa Cuts Dividend

Airtel Africa Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

