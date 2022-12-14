Aion Price Tops $0.0339 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Aion has a market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $374,204.48 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00117514 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00220602 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00054386 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00038562 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

