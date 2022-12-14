Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 193.5% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Aileron Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of ALRN stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.89. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.20. Analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics
About Aileron Therapeutics
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.
