Aidi Finance (BSC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $51,019,080.68 Billion (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $1,450.64 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00509609 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $904.57 or 0.04993977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,469.21 or 0.30194567 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

