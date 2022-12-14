Aidi Finance (BSC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $51,019,080.68 Billion (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and $1,539.44 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) was first traded on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

