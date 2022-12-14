Agincourt Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 53.5% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $58,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VT opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.00. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

