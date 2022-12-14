Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. 15,281,381 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.02.

