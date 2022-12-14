Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $81.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,788,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,586 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 11.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 1.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $81,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 193,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,286 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. 4,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,296. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53.

