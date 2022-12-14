Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 733,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVV stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.23. 59,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,903. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.