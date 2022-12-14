AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. 74 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000.

