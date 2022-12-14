AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.23 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.53 and a 200-day moving average of $252.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

