AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VO stock opened at $214.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $256.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

