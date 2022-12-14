AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.